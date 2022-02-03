ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from United States

Merger Control Comparative Guide Talwar Thakore & Associates Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Minor League Teams Take A Swing At Baseball's Antitrust Exemption Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP A group of minor league baseball teams have filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan against Major League Baseball in a pitch to end a nearly century-old antitrust exemption ...

How Health Cos. Can Minimize Consolidation Risk Winston & Strawn LLP Consolidation among health care providers has long been a contentious regulatory issue. Providers argue that they are squeezed between two forces that make economies of scale and partnerships essential.

DOJ And FTC Joint Announcement Signals Sweeping Changes To Merger Guidelines Winston & Strawn LLP On January 18, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") and Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") jointly announced their intention to begin a sweeping rewrite of their merger guidelines...

DOJ And USDA Agree To Work Together On Enforcement Of Meat And Poultry Processing Sector Husch Blackwell LLP The meat processing sector has been in the crosshairs of the federal government over that last several years due to increased consumer prices for meat products and complaints from farmers and ranchers.