Statements from the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department and the antitrust enforcers at the Federal Trade Commission have been saying as much since President Biden took office. Before that, he wasn't alone in the pack of Democratic candidates who felt the government needed to be tougher in protecting competition; it was a key talking point of other candidates, several who remain in the Senate today, namely Senators Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

In case anyone in the back of the room couldn't hear this message, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter recently delivered it with bluntness and clarity in a city known at least for bluntness. The DOJ's chief antitrust law enforcement officer said at a gathering of the New York State Bar Association's Antitrust Section:

"We have an obligation to enforce the antitrust laws as written by Congress, and we will challenge any merger where the effect 'may be substantially to lessen competition, or to tend to create a monopoly.' The second prong-or tend to create a monopoly-has often been given less emphasis. No longer: we intend to remain faithful to the plain language of the Clayton Act."

And if that still wasn't clear, Kanter gave multiple shouts out to Robert Jackson, who in January 1937 began his tenure in the same office Kanter occupies today. Jackson - who would go on to serve on the Supreme Court and as a Nazi war crimes prosecutor at Nuremberg - took on the "widespread corporate concentration" of the day and "embark[ed] on an aggressive campaign of antitrust enforcement to free markets from the grip of monopoly power," Kanter said. He sees the audacious Jackson as his inspiration.

Kanter acknowledged that today's economy is very different from the 1930s but said it's also different from even that of the 1990s and 2000s. He compared the dramatic changes that led to today's industries with those of the Industrial Revolution.

With this modern-day evolution has come "serious competition challenges in too many markets."

"In the past two decades," Kanter said, "concentration has increased in more than 75% of U.S. industries, including healthcare, financial services, agriculture, and others. Price-cost markups have tripled over the past 40 years. Some labor markets are even more concentrated than product markets. The monopsony power of employers in labor markets tends to depress wages, erode quality of life, and make it harder for workers to switch jobs." He said that when markets are dominated by giants, entrepreneurs and small businesses struggle to get going, noting that new business formations are half of what they were half a century ago.

Kanter said he is "deeply concerned" about the impact these trends are having on Americans. "Too little competition hurts real people, every day," he said. "It's not just a statistical or economic concept. It is a half-empty grocery cart for Americans who can't afford price hikes and padded margins. Or lower salaries and worse working conditions because of employers who face too little competition and workers who do not have sufficient options. It is masses of personal, private data extracted by dominant platforms whose digital services have few, if any, realistic alternatives. And it is the inability of Americans to buy a house and save for college."

Since antitrust law has not kept pace with our rapidly changing economy, Kanter said "the only way to reinvigorate antitrust enforcement is to adapt our approach ." He said the Antitrust Division and its enforcement partners "are committed to using every tool available to promote competition."



Kanter discussed the need for an attitude adjustment and more resources:

The government's approach must reflect the age we're living in. "Section 2 [of the Sherman Act] doctrine that is responsive to market realities, not outdated models, is a necessary step to build a competitive economy."

Kantor was particularly critical of settlements reached that he says have allowed anticompetitive deals to move forward, saying:

The effectiveness of settlements must be reviewed. "Like [Robert] Jackson," Kantor said, once again invoking the name of his hard-nosed predecessor from the 1930s and 1940s, "I am focused on how a remedy will function. After the ink has dried and the press cycle has faded, does a settlement in fact restore competition? Does it preserve the competitive process? Most importantly, does our overall approach to remedies, carried out across cases and industries, protect competition as the law demands? We are law enforcers, not regulators."

"We need new published opinions from courts that apply the law in modern markets in order to provide clarity to businesses." All government hands on deck. Kantor hailed the new cross-departmental initiative - the Antitrust Enforcement for All-of-Government - launched under President Biden's Competition Executive Order. "[T]he department is eager to help other federal departments and agencies win cases targeting anticompetitive conduct that violates industry-specific statutes, including through direct litigation support and by formalizing our cooperation" via memoranda of understanding, Kantor concluded.

