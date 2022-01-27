Primary HSR filing threshold will be increased to $101 million

The Federal Trade Commission has announced revisions to HSR Act and Clayton Act Section 8 thresholds, which are indexed annually to account for prior year economic activity. As is our annual practice, this alert identifies the adjustments that are likely to be the most relevant to our clients, and reiterates several important practice tips.

The Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, commonly known as the HSR Act, requires parties to certain transactions to notify the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice, and to observe a waiting period prior to completing the transaction. The HSR Act enables antitrust regulators to review transactions, investigate and address potential competitive concerns prior to completion, and carries monetary penalties for failure to comply - adjusted for 2022 to $46,517 per day.

Section 8 of the Clayton Act prohibits certain overlaps in officers or directors between competing companies to guard against anti-competitive coordination and information exchanges that can arise from simultaneous board membership. Thus, as a general rule a person cannot serve on the boards of two competing companies.

The FTC has announced the new thresholds that trigger the obligation to submit HSR filings for 2022 and, effective February 23, the basic HSR notification threshold will be increased to $101 million.

Unless exempt, a person or entity that directly or indirectly acquires assets or voting securities (or interests in an unincorporated entity) in excess of the HSR threshold may be required to file notification under the Act and to observe the applicable waiting period before completing the transaction. Subsequent transactions involving the acquisition of additional interests in the same company typically are exempt from further notification - unless a subsequent notification threshold is exceeded.

Under the revised thresholds, transactions valued at $403.9 million or less will be subject to the HSR Act only if the parties also meet the size-of-person thresholds. The size-of-person threshold is generally met where a person with annual sales or total assets of $202 million makes an acquisition where the target or the target's parent has annual sales or total assets of $20.2 million. The size-of-person threshold is also met where the smaller entity acquires the larger - though less common. Transactions valued at more than $403.9 million are subject to the HSR Act without regard to the size of the person, unless exempt.

Summary of the HSR Act's threshold adjustments: