United States:
FTC And DOJ Seek Public Input On Modernizing Merger Guidelines To Improve Enforcement
26 January 2022
Cozen O'Connor
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
- The FTC and the U.S. DOJ's Antitrust
Division launched a joint public inquiry aimed at
strengthening enforcement against illegal mergers that threaten
competition and consumer choice.
- The request for information seeks public input
from a broad range of market participants on updating federal
merger guidelines to reflect modern markets and better detect and
prevent unlawful deals. The agencies are interested in feedback,
evidence, and ideas, including on the following specific topics:
purpose and scope of merger review; presumptions that certain
transactions are anticompetitive; market definition; threats to
potential and nascent competition; impact of monopsony power,
including in labor markets; and the unique characteristics of
digital markets.
- Comments must be received no later than March 21, 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from United States
Merger Control Comparative Guide
Talwar Thakore & Associates
Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
Minor League Teams Take A Swing At Baseball's Antitrust Exemption
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP
A group of minor league baseball teams have filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan against Major League Baseball in a pitch to end a nearly century-old antitrust exemption ...
How Health Cos. Can Minimize Consolidation Risk
Winston & Strawn LLP
Consolidation among health care providers has long been a contentious regulatory issue. Providers argue that they are squeezed between two forces that make economies of scale and partnerships essential.