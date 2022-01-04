ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Lisa Phelan spoke to Bloomberg Law about the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) weighing in on how federal courts should evaluate private labor-market cases.

“Historically, the DOJ has stayed out of private cases, but I think they feel so strongly about this new space where they're building a narrative about why this is bad conduct and where the line is,” Lisa said.

She added: “The goal is to help the case law develop in the way the DOJ thinks it should in terms of helping judges see the market and potential harm in the way the DOJ sees it.”

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally Published by Bloomberg Law

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved