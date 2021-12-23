- The FTC, the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, and the Directorate-General for Competition of the European Commission issued an inaugural joint statement after the launch of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue intended to further strengthen the parties' collaboration on the promotion of fair competition.
- The inaugural joint statement reiterates the parties' belief in the importance of well-functioning and competitive markets and notes their history of close cooperation in antitrust enforcement and policy.
- The statement explains that the Joint Dialogue will be used to explore new avenues for coordination and information-sharing to ensure that enforcement authorities are equipped to address new challenges and to help inform and potentially align domestic enforcement efforts, especially in technology sectors.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.