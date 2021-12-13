The DOJ Antitrust Division, FTC and European Commission launched a EU-U.S. Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue ("Joint Dialogue"). The Joint Dialogue is intended to reaffirm mutual collaboration on antitrust policy and enforcement in the technology sector.

In a joint statement, the competition authorities underscored prior international arrangements. They stated that as to "digital investigations, competition agencies now must more regularly consider network effects, the role of massive amounts of data, interoperability, and other characteristics typically found in new technology and digital markets, requiring that we adapt and respond to these new challenges." The Joint Dialogue will involve (i) sharing insights and experience, (ii) adequately equipping enforcement authorities, and (iii) ensuring that domestic efforts are well-informed.

