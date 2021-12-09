ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

10 Dec 2021 09:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Marriott Marquis Washington

901 Massachusetts Ave NW

Washington, 20001

REGISTER

Morrison & Foerster is proud to sponsor the 2021 National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) Convention and Women's Leadership Network. The Convention, taking place this week December 9-12, 2021, in Washington, D.C., brings together Asian American and Pacific Islander legal professionals from across the country and across all sectors and practices.

Bonnie Lau, partner in MoFo's Global Antitrust Law Practice Group, will speak on a panel titled "Uncharted Territory: Antitrust Enforcement in the Technology Sector" on Friday, December 10 at 9 a.m. ET. The panel will include perspectives from Erica Lai, corporate counsel at Northrop Grumman, Michele Lee, assistant general counsel at Pinterest, and Sophie Yang, senior vice president at Compass Lexecon, and will examine the heightened enforcement risks and evolving antitrust challenges confronting all companies, particularly those in the technology and digital platform sector.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved