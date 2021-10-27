United States:
Apple Wins Round 1 Against Epic Games, Or Did It?
27 October 2021
Cozen O'Connor
David Reichenberg contributed an article
to Forbes discussing the antitrust case between
Epic Games and Apple. David explains how should Apple prevail, it
will likely add pressure to change federal law to permit less
corporate deference. If Epic prevails, it will have
accomplished a shift in the existing trend. Thus, it seems
that either way, Apple has a way to go in proving that its actions
should be trusted by consumers.
