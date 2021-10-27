David Reichenberg contributed an article to Forbes discussing the antitrust case between Epic Games and Apple. David explains how should Apple prevail, it will likely add pressure to change federal law to permit less corporate deference. If Epic prevails, it will have accomplished a shift in the existing trend. Thus, it seems that either way, Apple has a way to go in proving that its actions should be trusted by consumers.

