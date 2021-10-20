United States:
Federal Judge Tosses FTC's Antitrust Lawsuit Against Facebook (Video)
20 October 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
A federal judge dismisses antitrust suits against Facebook, a
major blow to DC's battle with big tech. Joel Mitnick,
antitrust partner at Cadwalader, and Barbara Comstock, senior
adviser at Baker Donelson, join None of the Above to discuss U.S.
antitrust laws.
Originally Published by Cheddar News
