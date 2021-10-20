ARTICLE

A federal judge dismisses antitrust suits against Facebook, a major blow to DC's battle with big tech. Joel Mitnick, antitrust partner at Cadwalader, and Barbara Comstock, senior adviser at Baker Donelson, join None of the Above to discuss U.S. antitrust laws.

