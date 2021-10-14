David Shaw spoke to Communications Daily about the confirmation hearing for U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Antitrust Division chief nominee Jonathan Kanter.

"He's an excellent antitrust attorney, and my impression is that he's widely regarded as such within the antitrust bar," David said.

He added that Kanter brings decades of experience as an antitrust practitioner working within the agency and in private practice, which could result in potentially different judgments between Kanter and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) chair Lina Khan. David noted an "institutional difference" between the DOJ and FTC, noting that changes at the DOJ under Kanter could be "more incremental" than those seen at the FTC under Khan.

