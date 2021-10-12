self

In this episode of the Above Board podcast, Morrison & Foerster partner and host Dave Lynn speaks with Alex Okuliar, Washington, D.C.-based partner and former senior DOJ and FTC official, on the Biden administration's recent executive order calling for a broader "whole-of-government" approach to competition and possible implications for antitrust enforcement. Dave and Alex also touch on the key resolutions voted on by the FTC since Chair Khan's appointment earlier this summer, as well as implications of the new approach for merger reviews. Practical guidance is provided on what corporate boards can do now to prepare for the change in approach to antitrust matters.

