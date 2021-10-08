Our nation is entering the most turbulent and uncertain era of antitrust law. President Biden issued a lengthy Executive Order for all government agencies to promote competition policy; Congress is considering multiple antitrust bills; the federal antitrust agencies have new activist leadership; and state AGs are banding together to file antitrust enforcement actions against the nation's largest companies. In these unprecedented times, companies should carefully consider the competitive impact of their business strategies on all stakeholders to minimize antitrust risk. In these two videos, Jenner & Block Antitrust Co-Chairs Lee Van Voorhis and Doug Litvack highlight some of the risk areas and offer insights on their implications.

FTC Second Requests - Changes Afoot with Lee Van Voorhis

Monopolization Claims - More Cases Coming with Douglas Litvack

