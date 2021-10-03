The State AG Report - 9.23.2021
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Republican AGs Object to Biden Administration's Vaccine Mandate
- DOJ, Seven AGs File Antitrust Suit to Block American Airlines-JetBlue Alliance
- Bipartisan Group of AGs Voice Support for Federal Antitrust Legislative Agenda
- Democratic AGs Seek Stiffer Penalties for CAFE-Standards Violations
- FTC Clarifies that Health Apps Have a Duty to Report Data Security Breaches
- Two Democrats Officially Join 2022 Attorney General Races
