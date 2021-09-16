self

As movement continues in the realm of U.S. antitrust legislation, many wonder when new legislation will be officially passed and how it will impact America and the Big Tech industry players. Bill Margeson discusses how this legislation has evolved under the Biden Administration and whether to expect any landmark changes in the near future.

Guest Bill Margeson is an associate in the Antitrust and Competition Group in Sheppard Mullin's Los Angeles office. Bill has litigated antitrust, intellectual property, and other disputes in federal and state court and in the International Trade Commission under Section 337. Bill also has criminal litigation experience, including in grand jury investigations related to price fixing and fraud. Prior to law school, Bill worked in the public policy field.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What has happened to the new antitrust legislation with the Biden Administration?

How does it relate to the digital markets report that the Antitrust Subcommittee produced in 2020?

What is the timeline for the Antitrust Subcommittee to move forward with this legislation?

Who are the key congressional players in passing this antitrust legislation?

How is tech platform enforcement and litigation related to antitrust reform?

In the policy arena, what special interest groups are we hearing from?

How does the proposed U.S. antitrust legislation compare to European competition law and Chinese anti-monopoly law?

