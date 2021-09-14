David Reichenberg contributed an article to Forbes discussing why certain companies have chosen to go public via SPAC, or special purpose acquisition company, as part of the "SPAC-mania" that has taken hold since the pandemic. David explains how competition for taking companies public is on the rise, and this leads to great opportunity and risk. While startup successes result in the greatest benefit to all, one should give serious thought to the regulatory and law scrutiny that could result if it does not go well.

