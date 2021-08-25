Jonathan Gleklen, Chair-Elect of the ABA Antitrust Law Section, and Yasmine L. Harik join the ABA podcast "Our Curious Amalgam" to discuss the Antitrust Law Section's goals and priorities for the coming year with co-hosts Alicia Downey and John Roberti.

Listen to this episode here and get to know Jon and Yasmine as they step into their new leadership roles.

