Integrity Through Compliance: Joe Miller Returns To Discuss Anticipated Antitrust Enforcement Trends In The Biden Administration
Joe Miller returns to Integrity Through Compliance. Six months
into a new administration and all eyes are on 1600 Pennsylvania
Avenue - and on the Hill - to determine what changes president
Biden may make, or encourage Congress to make, regarding antitrust
enforcement. Thus far, we have heard rumblings of a federal ban on
non-compete agreements in the employment context and we've seen
proposals for new legislation, like the Competition and Antitrust
Law Reform Act (or CALRA), that was proposed by Senator Klobuchar.
Companies may need to know how to prepare for changes in antitrust
enforcement, and how any new antitrust legislation might impact
them. So Joe joins us to share his perspective on these important
issues.
Click here to listen.
