Despite long-standing challenges to economic growth, the nations of Africa continue to experience incremental progress. With a new Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer at Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Competition Commission and the digital revolution making its way across the continent, we're exploring Africa's economic and social outlook in Q3 of 2021 with our Africa competition and markets expert, Andreas Stargard.

A co-founding senior member of Primerio, a business advisory firm helping companies do business within Africa from a global perspective, Andreas Stargard is legal, strategic, and business advisor to companies and individuals across the globe. He focuses on antitrust and competition advice, white-collar counseling, contract dispute and negotiation, and resolution of global business disputes, including cartel work, corruption allegations and internal investigations, intellectual property, and distribution matters. He has written and spoken extensively on these topics and many others. Andreas also advises clients on corporate compliance programmes that conform to local as well as global government standards, and has handled key strategic merger-notification questions, including evaluation of filing requirements, avoidance strategies, cross-jurisdictional cooperation, and the like.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What are the latest updates regarding the arrest of the president of South Africa?

Is Africa getting in its own way when it comes to progress and growth?

What is leading some African businesses to engage in price gouging?

What is likely to happen to the natural resources in African countries if the local governments do not adequately protect them?

Which industry is the target of the COMESA Competition Commission's latest antitrust investigation?

How is the Biden administration trying to mend relationships with African nations?

What might digital currency look like on the continent?

What did Germany apologize to the people of Namibia for?

Andreas's article - COMESA taste-tests its 1st investigation in beer market - allocation investigation

