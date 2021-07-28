United States:
A Virtual Summary Of A Virtual Hospital Merger Trial: FTC v. Hackensack And Englewood
28 July 2021
Winston & Strawn LLP
Members of the Winston trial team including David Dahlquist,
Heather Lamberg, Jeff Amato, and Johanna Hudgens provided an
overview of the FTC v. Hackensack and Englewood virtual
antitrust hospital merger trial, discussing the key arguments made
at trial, and provided their thoughts and views on the future
antitrust merger enforcement. The trial team discussed how issues
such as geographic market and procompetitive effects may turn the
tide in the final ruling, as well as how the recent Executive Order
on Promoting Competition in the American Economy may impact the
future of health care mergers in America.
Listen to the webinar here.
