Members of the Winston trial team including David Dahlquist, Heather Lamberg, Jeff Amato, and Johanna Hudgens provided an overview of the FTC v. Hackensack and Englewood virtual antitrust hospital merger trial, discussing the key arguments made at trial, and provided their thoughts and views on the future antitrust merger enforcement. The trial team discussed how issues such as geographic market and procompetitive effects may turn the tide in the final ruling, as well as how the recent Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy may impact the future of health care mergers in America.

