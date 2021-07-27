United States:
Critics Mount Campaign To Discredit Lina Khan
27 July 2021
Cozen O'Connor
David
Reichenberg was quoted in an article published by The Deal
which discusses how critics aim to slow the FTC chairman's
momentum by raising doubts about her impartiality, leadership
abilities, and commitments to bipartisanship and
transparency. "I think the antitrust bar is cautious but
welcomes a productive dialogue," David said, "insisting
that opportunities remain for transactions to win clearance from a
Khan-led commission because merger analysis is fact-, market- and
case-specific. While companies may expect longer reviews and
prosecutions of challenged deals, that doesn't mean parties
can't reach a "productive resolution,"" he
said.
