David Reichenberg was quoted in an article published by The Deal which discusses how critics aim to slow the FTC chairman's momentum by raising doubts about her impartiality, leadership abilities, and commitments to bipartisanship and transparency. "I think the antitrust bar is cautious but welcomes a productive dialogue," David said, "insisting that opportunities remain for transactions to win clearance from a Khan-led commission because merger analysis is fact-, market- and case-specific. While companies may expect longer reviews and prosecutions of challenged deals, that doesn't mean parties can't reach a "productive resolution,"" he said.

