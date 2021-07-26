United States:
FTC Revives Merger Reporting Requirements For Startup Deals
26 July 2021
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Alex Okuliar spoke to Bloomberg Law following the Federal Trade
Commission vote to rescind the agency's 1995 policy statement
on prior approval and prior notice provision in merger cases.
"Depending on how it is implemented, this policy change
could as a practical matter give the FTC a veto over a wide range
of deals going forward," said Alex.
