President Joseph R. Biden stated that he will nominate Jonathan Kanter to serve as Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ's Antitrust Division.

Jonathan Kanter is currently in private practice, having previously worked at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP where he was co-chair of the antitrust practice. Prior to that, Mr. Kanter was an antitrust partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP from 2007 to 2016. He also served as an attorney for the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

