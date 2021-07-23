United States:
President Biden Will Nominate Jonathan Kanter To Lead DOJ Antitrust Division
23 July 2021
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
President Joseph R. Biden stated that he will nominate Jonathan Kanter
to serve as Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ's Antitrust
Division.
Jonathan Kanter is currently in private practice, having
previously worked at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison
LLP where he was co-chair of the antitrust practice. Prior to that,
Mr. Kanter was an antitrust partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham &
Taft LLP from 2007 to 2016. He also served as an attorney for the
FTC's Bureau of Competition.
