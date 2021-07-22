On this episode of AHLA's "Speaking of Health Law" podcast, Joe Miller and Bruce Sokler, Co-Chairs of Mintz's Antitrust Practice, discuss President Biden's July 9 executive order, which called for a government-wide focus on antitrust competition issues and identified 72 initiatives across several industries. They provide an overview of the aspects of the executive order that are of particular importance to the health care industry, including wage and labor issues, hospital mergers, and pharmaceutical issues. From AHLA's Antitrust Practice Group.

Watch the recording of the podcast here or listen below.

