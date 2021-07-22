United States:
Biden's Executive Order On Antitrust Competition: What Does It Mean For The Health Care Industry? (Podcast)
On this episode of AHLA's "Speaking of Health Law"
podcast, Joe Miller and Bruce Sokler, Co-Chairs of Mintz's
Antitrust Practice, discuss President Biden's July 9 executive
order, which called for a government-wide focus on antitrust
competition issues and identified 72 initiatives across several
industries. They provide an overview of the aspects of the
executive order that are of particular importance to the health
care industry, including wage and labor issues, hospital mergers,
and pharmaceutical issues. From AHLA's Antitrust Practice Group.
Watch the recording of the podcast here or listen below.
