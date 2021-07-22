United States:
JONES DAY TALKS®: Alston, The NCAA, And The Future Of College Sports
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 9-0 in National Collegiate
Athletic Association v. Alston that the NCAA violated
antitrust law by prohibiting member colleges from providing
athletes with certain educational benefits. Specifically, the case
dealt with the NCAA's restrictions on providing athletes with
non-cash, academic-related compensation, such as computers and
internships.
Jones Day's Chris Pace and Marc Weinroth discuss the
Alston decision and its possible long-term implications
for college sports.
