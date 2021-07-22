The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled 9-0 in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston that the NCAA violated antitrust law by prohibiting member colleges from providing athletes with certain educational benefits. Specifically, the case dealt with the NCAA's restrictions on providing athletes with non-cash, academic-related compensation, such as computers and internships.

Jones Day's Chris Pace and Marc Weinroth discuss the Alston decision and its possible long-term implications for college sports.

