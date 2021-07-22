David Reichenberg was quoted in a Global Competition Review article that discusses how the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice have said they intend to jointly review their merger guidelines following President Joe Biden's signing of an executive order aimed at promoting competition in the U.S. economy. "What's significant about this order is that it seems to take a broad-based view that non-compete agreements will only be appropriate in a limited number of circumstances," David said. "The tone it sets is that you will have a very steep presumption to overcome to show that a non-compete is appropriate or necessary."

To read the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.