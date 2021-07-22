United States:
U.S. Antitrust Agencies Plan To Take "Hard Look" At Merger Guidelines
22 July 2021
Cozen O'Connor
David Reichenberg was quoted in a Global
Competition Review article that discusses how the Federal
Trade Commission and Department of Justice have said they intend to
jointly review their merger guidelines following President Joe
Biden's signing of an executive order aimed at promoting
competition in the U.S. economy. "What's significant
about this order is that it seems to take a broad-based view that
non-compete agreements will only be appropriate in a limited number
of circumstances," David said. "The tone it sets is
that you will have a very steep presumption to overcome to show
that a non-compete is appropriate or necessary."
