ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this episode of "Integrity Through Compliance" hosted by Affliated Monitors, Inc., AMI's Dionne Lomax speaks with Joe Miller. Joe is the co-chair of Mintz's antitrust practice, and is also a partner in the firm's healthcare practice group. At Mintz, Joe advises health systems, physician groups, health plans, trade associations, and other healthcare related businesses on assessing and mitigating antitrust risk, as well as representation before antitrust enforcers. In this discussion, they focus on recent developments in antitrust compliance — specifically, compliance with government consent decrees and what might be occurring behind the scenes at federal enforcement agencies once a company has settled antitrust charges.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.