The DOJ Antitrust Division and the Federal Maritime Commission entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU"), which sets forth the terms for agency cooperation on antitrust enforcement in the U.S.-international ocean liner shipping industry. The MOU is in response to President Biden's July 9, 2021 Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. The MOU is effective immediately.

The MOU requires (i) at least an annual meeting between the agencies, and (ii) the sharing of information and materials that could be of legal, economic or technical assistance during enforcement actions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.