The State AG Report - 6.24.2021

Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:

Florida AG Prevails Against CDC Over COVID-19-Related Framework for Resumption of Cruise Industry

New Republican Candidate Joins the Race for Arizona Attorney General's Open Seat

Full Slate of State Attorneys General Urges Congress to Strengthen State Antitrust Enforcement Abilities

Gold-Mining Companies Fail to Persuade Court that Washington Attorney General's Clean Water Act Jurisdiction Is Limited

Republican Attorneys General Urge SEC to Refrain from Requiring Additional Climate Change Disclosures

Teva Settles Mississippi's Allegations of Price-Fixing Collusion in the Generic Drugs Market

