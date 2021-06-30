The State AG Report - 6.24.2021
Here are last week's curated AG and federal regulatory news stories highlighting key areas in which state and federal regulators' decisions are having an impact across the US:
- Florida AG Prevails Against CDC Over COVID-19-Related Framework for Resumption of Cruise Industry
- New Republican Candidate Joins the Race for Arizona Attorney General's Open Seat
- Full Slate of State Attorneys General Urges Congress to Strengthen State Antitrust Enforcement Abilities
- Gold-Mining Companies Fail to Persuade Court that Washington Attorney General's Clean Water Act Jurisdiction Is Limited
- Republican Attorneys General Urge SEC to Refrain from Requiring Additional Climate Change Disclosures
- Teva Settles Mississippi's Allegations of Price-Fixing Collusion in the Generic Drugs Market
