The surging interest in cryptocurrency continues to raise new legal challenges for market participants and interested parties. This is largely uncharted territory, so there's comparatively little case law. However, a recent federal court's decision in United American v. Bitmain provided some insight as to how courts would apply antitrust laws to cryptocurrency.

Jones Day partners Craig Waldman, Mark Rasmussen, and Chris Pace talk about the key takeaways from the court's decision and discuss the other potential types of crypto asset antitrust claims we might see in the months and years ahead.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.