The Senate confirmed Lina Khan to the Federal Trade Commission on June 15 by a bipartisan vote of 69-28. Following the vote, President Biden quickly named Khan chair of the five-member Commission. As previously covered here during her confirmation hearing, Chair Khan's addition to the FTC signals a shift toward increased antitrust enforcement under the Biden Administration. Khan's designation as chair, along with bipartisan reform efforts and increased funding for the agencies, further solidifies the expectation that more vigorous enforcement and increased scrutiny in the merger review process may become a hallmark of the new administration.

We will continue to provide updates on developments at the antitrust enforcement agencies, including the anticipated nomination of a new Assistant Attorney General to lead the DOJ's Antitrust Division and an additional FTC commissioner to replace Commissioner Rohit Chopra who is awaiting Senate confirmation to become Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

