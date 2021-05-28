ARTICLE

United States: The Price Is Right: Examining Antitrust And Pricing Issues In The Hospitality Industry (Video)

As the hospitality industry begins to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, it faces increasing antitrust risks, particularly with respect to pricing practices as the Biden administration and State Attorneys General focus on the industry. Join Sheppard Mullin partners, John Carroll and Leo Caseria, as they provide an overview of the key antitrust and pricing issues in the industry and provide practical ways to help mitigate risks.

