This year, our attorneys' timely insights garnered two nominations for the 10th annual Concurrences Antitrust Writing Awards. This accolade highlights the best antitrust ideas of the past year and are the field's highest honor for written thought. We encourage you to read both pieces (linked below).

Nominated Articles

Minimizing Risk at the Antitrust/Price-Gouging Intersection After COVID-19 – Bloomberg Law

Authors : Co-Chair of Winston's Technology Antitrust Group Susannah Torpey and Associate Patrick Opdyke

: Co-Chair of Winston's Technology Antitrust Group Susannah Torpey and Associate Patrick Opdyke Category : General Antitrust

: General Antitrust Learn about the tension between antitrust and price gouging laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially where enforcers solicited digital platforms to police listings that competed with the platform's own proprietary listings.

A New Antitrust Class Action Threat: Anticompetitive Invasion of Privacy – Winston's Competition Corner

Authors : Partner Jeffrey Amato and Associate Jack Cartwright

: Partner Jeffrey Amato and Associate Jack Cartwright Category : Private Enforcement

: Private Enforcement Learn why companies that use consumer data in their business operations must take heed of the uncertain legal landscape that is evolving to meet technological advances in data analytics.

