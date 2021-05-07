ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Bloomberg Law covered David Shaw's decision to join Morrison & Foerster after serving as deputy chief of staff and counsel to the assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division.

Read the full article.

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved