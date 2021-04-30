ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Vishal Mehta spoke to World IP Review for an article about how President Joe Biden's changes to M&A rules and the emergence of a stringent antitrust bill could herald tough new antitrust measures with significant ramifications for intellectual property.

According to Vishal, the U.S. Department of Justice held that patent holdup – when a patent holder makes an intentionally false promise to license technology on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms and then breaches that promise – should not be viewed as an antitrust issue.

“The agency's ‘New Madison' approach recast SEP [standard-essential patent] holdup as fundamentally a contract, rather than antitrust, problem,” Vishal said. “It emphasized the risk of hold-out by implementers, reinforced the right to exclude inherent to patent rights, and aligned this with the right to unilaterally refuse to deal under the antitrust laws.”

He added: “These principles represented a significant policy shift in favor of patentees.”

Read the full article (subscription required).

Originally Published by 09 March 2021

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved