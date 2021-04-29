ARTICLE

Joining Michael this week for the podcast quarterly check in with Europe is International Competition specialist Oliver Heinisch from London. Oliver shares the latest updates from the continent, including insight on Brexit, European merger controls, and the adequacy of GDPR enforcement.

Oliver is a partner in the Antitrust and Competition Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's London and Brussels offices. Oliver advises on all areas of EU, UK and German competition law with a focus on international cartel and abuse of dominance procedures including related antitrust litigation matters as well as merger control law. He also regularly advises clients on questions relating to the UK's decision to leave the European Union.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What is the latest with Brexit and the Trade and Cooperation Agreement?

What is happening in Northern Ireland vis-à-vis Brexit?

How is the relationship between the UK and the European Union (EU) developing?

What has the EU decided in regard to the UK's adequacy of data protection?

What type of guidance has the EU Commission issued regarding merger transactions?

How will merger controls be handled going forward?

Is there potential for blind overregulation of digital markets?

Is there underenforcement of the GDPR?

What does Europe have to do to kickstart its economy as it emerges from the pandemic?

