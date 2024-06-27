ARTICLE
27 June 2024

You're Invited: IAA Fireside Chat With The Institute For Advertising Ethics

On July 9, 2023, the International Advertising Association will be hosting a virtual fireside chat with Andrew Susman, the President of the Institute for Advertising Ethics. The program will start at 12:30 ET.

During this webinar, which I'll be moderating, we'll talk about the role of ethics in advertising, the IAE's "Principles and Practices for Advertising Ethics," and IAE's recently released Green Shield certification. We'll also talk about what IAE sees as the biggest issues that the advertising industry faces and how best to tackle them.

This program is free and no pre-registration is required. To watch the live-stream, join us on YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

This fireside chat is part of a series of programs that the IAA's Public Policy Council has been conducting about advertising law developments and the ways in which industry, government, and other stakeholders can better collaborate to create smarter regulation that will both protect consumers and allow businesses to thrive. To check out other fireside chats in the series, including conversations with the Federal Trade Commission, BBB National Programs, Politico, the International Chamber of Commerce, the United Nations, the Advertising Standards Council of India, and others, click here.

