On June 26th, the Institute for Advertising Ethics will be hosting a "Boardroom Ethics Briefing" entitled "Instigating a Race to the Top: Greenwash Prevention." The program, which will be conducted virtually, begins at 1:00 ET.

MediaPost Editor-in-Chief Joe Mandese will moderate a panel discussion about IAE's greenwashing prevention initiatives, co-regulation strategy and impact, and setting robust ethical standards. Panelists include:

Christine Arena, Founder & CEO, Generous Films;

Chris Degenaars, Global Social Engagement, Giant Group;

Ben Downing, Global Managing Director, Ethical Media & Strategic Partnerships, Havas Media Group; and

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum (me!), Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit, and Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

To register, click here.

I hope you'll join us for what should be an interesting program!

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.