ARTICLE
27 June 2024

You're Invited: "Instigating A Race To The Top: Greenwash Prevention"

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore
On June 26th, the Institute for Advertising Ethics will be hosting a "Boardroom Ethics Briefing" entitled "Instigating a Race to the Top: Greenwash Prevention."
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 26th, the Institute for Advertising Ethics will be hosting a "Boardroom Ethics Briefing" entitled "Instigating a Race to the Top: Greenwash Prevention." The program, which will be conducted virtually, begins at 1:00 ET.

MediaPost Editor-in-Chief Joe Mandese will moderate a panel discussion about IAE's greenwashing prevention initiatives, co-regulation strategy and impact, and setting robust ethical standards. Panelists include:

  • Christine Arena, Founder & CEO, Generous Films;
  • Chris Degenaars, Global Social Engagement, Giant Group;
  • Ben Downing, Global Managing Director, Ethical Media & Strategic Partnerships, Havas Media Group; and
  • Jeffrey A. Greenbaum (me!), Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit, and Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

To register, click here.

I hope you'll join us for what should be an interesting program!

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
Jeffrey A. Greenbaum
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More