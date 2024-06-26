ARTICLE
26 June 2024

You're Invited: "Instigating A Race To The Top: Greenwash Prevention"

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore
On June 26th, the Institute for Advertising Ethics will be hosting a "Boardroom Ethics Briefing" entitled "Instigating a Race to the Top: Greenwash Prevention."...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On June 26th, the Institute for Advertising Ethics will be hosting a "Boardroom Ethics Briefing" entitled "Instigating a Race to the Top: Greenwash Prevention." The program, which will be conducted virtually, begins at 1:00 ET.

MediaPost Editor-in-Chief Joe Mandese will moderate a panel discussion about IAE's greenwashing prevention initiatives, co-regulation strategy and impact, and setting robust ethical standards. Panelists include:

  • Christine Arena, Founder & CEO, Generous Films;
  • Chris Degenaars, Global Social Engagement, Giant Group;
  • Ben Downing, Global Managing Director, Ethical Media & Strategic Partnerships, Havas Media Group; and
  • Jeffrey A. Greenbaum (me!), Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit, and Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

To register, click here.

I hope you'll join us for what should be an interesting program!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Jeffrey A Greenbaum (Frankfurt Kurnit Klein Selz)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More