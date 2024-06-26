On June 26th, the Institute for Advertising Ethics will be hosting a "Boardroom Ethics Briefing" entitled "Instigating a Race to the Top: Greenwash Prevention." The program, which will be conducted virtually, begins at 1:00 ET.

MediaPost Editor-in-Chief Joe Mandese will moderate a panel discussion about IAE's greenwashing prevention initiatives, co-regulation strategy and impact, and setting robust ethical standards. Panelists include:

Christine Arena, Founder & CEO, Generous Films;

Chris Degenaars, Global Social Engagement, Giant Group;

Ben Downing, Global Managing Director, Ethical Media & Strategic Partnerships, Havas Media Group; and

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum (me!), Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit, and Chairman, Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance.

To register, click here.

I hope you'll join us for what should be an interesting program!

