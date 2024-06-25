ARTICLE
25 June 2024

Dough You Know? Unpacking Recent Claims Of False Advertising Against Kroger's Carbmaster Bread

Litigation Partner James Molen authored "Dough you know? Unpacking recent claims of false advertising against Kroger's Carbmaster bread" in the Daily Journal.
Litigation Partner James Molen authored "Dough you know? Unpacking recent claims of false advertising against Kroger's Carbmaster bread" in the Daily Journal.

Excerpt:

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

This is the message of a recent lawsuit filed by the district attorneys of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties against Kroger, the parent company of such popular supermarket chains as Ralphs and Food 4 Less, alleging claims of false advertising and violations of California's unfair competition laws.

