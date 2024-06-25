Litigation Partner James Molen authored "Dough you know? Unpacking recent claims of false advertising against Kroger's Carbmaster bread" in the Daily Journal.

Excerpt:

If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

This is the message of a recent lawsuit filed by the district attorneys of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties against Kroger, the parent company of such popular supermarket chains as Ralphs and Food 4 Less, alleging claims of false advertising and violations of California's unfair competition laws.

