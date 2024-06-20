ARTICLE
20 June 2024

CARU Reviews Disclosures In Sponsored Content Directed To Kids (Podcast)

The Children's Advertising Review Unit (or ​"CARU") recently launched an investigation into the ​"Vlad and Niki" YouTube channel owned by CMG.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
The Children's Advertising Review Unit (or "CARU") recently launched an investigation into the "Vlad and Niki" YouTube channel owned by CMG. The channel is described as a "global preschool phenomenon and highest rated kids channel on YouTube" that stars "the imaginative personalities and antics" of two kids "who are showcased in non-stop fun and crazy adventures." Change a few nouns and that sentence could describe Ad Law Access. One difference, though, is that we don't feature sponsored content.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...irected-to-kids

