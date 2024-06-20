ARTICLE
20 June 2024

NARB Disagrees With NAD On Package Disclosures (Podcast)

KD
Glad advertises that its ForceFlex MaxStrength bags are ​"25% more durable."
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NARB Disagrees with NAD on Package Disclosures

Glad advertises that its ForceFlex MaxStrength bags are "25% more durable." More durable than what? If you follow an asterisk, you'll learn that they are 25% more durable than Glad's own 13-gallon ForceFlex bags. A competitor – presumably worried that consumers would think that Glad was making a comparison to its bags – brought a challenge before the NAD, questioning whether the basis of comparison was sufficiently clear. NAD didn't think that was clear, either on the website or on packages. (See our summary here.) Glad appealed the decision with respect to the packages.

https://www.kelleydrye.com/vie...

