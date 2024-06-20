NARB Disagrees With NAD On Package Disclosures (Podcast)

Glad advertises that its ForceFlex MaxStrength bags are "25% more durable." More durable than what? If you follow an asterisk, you'll learn that they are 25% more durable than Glad's own 13-gallon ForceFlex bags. A competitor – presumably worried that consumers would think that Glad was making a comparison to its bags – brought a challenge before the NAD, questioning whether the basis of comparison was sufficiently clear. NAD didn't think that was clear, either on the website or on packages. (See our summary here.) Glad appealed the decision with respect to the packages.

