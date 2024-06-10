ARTICLE
10 June 2024

California AG Says Funeral Service Provider Made A Killing - At Consumer's Expense (Podcast)

"Everyone dies." This was the first line in the California Attorney General's 2021 complaint against the nation's largest funeral service provider, Service Corporation International ("SCI").
"Everyone dies." This was the first line in the California Attorney General's 2021 complaint against the nation's largest funeral service provider, Service Corporation International ("SCI"). Earlier this month, Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a proposed settlement with SCI, based in Texas and doing business as the Neptune Society and the Trident Society. California alleged that SCI violated the Unfair Competition Law and False Advertising Law by engaging in false advertising in its marketing and sale of pre-need cremation packages.

