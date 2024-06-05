ARTICLE
5 June 2024

Pool Parts Manufacturer Can Collect $16 Million In Damages For False Advertising

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Contributor

Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore
Last week, the North Carolina judge presiding over swimming pool equipment manufacturer Hayward Industries' false advertising win against Blueworks Corp and its Chinese counterpart Ningbo C.F. agreed to lift a stay...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Kimberly M. Maynard
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Last week, the North Carolina judge presiding over swimming pool equipment manufacturer Hayward Industries' false advertising win against Blueworks Corp and its Chinese counterpart Ningbo C.F. agreed to lift a stay, greenlighting Hayward's efforts to collect its $16 million award. Crediting Hayward's concerns that Blueworks and Ningbo would be able to move or hide assets in China, the Court originally stayed collection of the judgement, but issued a temporary restraining order freezing the defendants' assets.Last week, the Court lifted the stay, stating that the rationale for granting TRO applied equally to lifting the collection stay.

Earlier this year, a jury found Blueworks and Ningbo liable for false advertising, but cleared them of Hayward's trademark infringement claims (more info here). The jury awarded $4.9 million in damages, which was trebled under North Carolina's Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, to $14.7 million before the Court added $1.3 million in prejudgment interest.

The parties are currently in the midst of post-trial briefs, including motions by defendants for judgment as a matter of law and a new trial and a motion from Hayward for $4 million in attorneys fees.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Kimberly M. Maynard
Kimberly M. Maynard
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More