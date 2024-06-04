self

Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify

Yesterday FTC Staff released updated Business Guidance Concerning Multi-Level Marketing that provides a detailed account of their current perspective on applicable standards governing the direct selling and multi-level marketing (MLM) industry. The new Guidance updates guidance from January 2018 (that we covered here) and lays out several principles and issues that Staff intend to consider in evaluating whether MLMs constitute illegal pyramid schemes and/or are otherwise engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices, including through misleading earnings and lifestyle claims and potential agency liability.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...nt-less-clarity

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.