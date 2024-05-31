self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Finds Disclosures for Comparative Claims Aren't Clear

AppleSoundCloudSpotify

Glad advertises that its ForceFlex MaxStrength bags are "25% more durable." More durable than what? If you follow an asterisk, you'll learn that they are 25% more durable than Glad's own 13-gallon ForceFlex bags. A competitor – presumably worried that consumers would think that Glad was making a comparison to its bags – brought a challenge before the NAD, questioning whether the basis of comparison was sufficiently clear. NAD didn't think so.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...ims-arent-clear

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.