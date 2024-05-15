ARTICLE
15 May 2024

With Monumental Price Transparency Law To Take Effect July 1, California AG Issues Compliance Guidance

FK
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
Contributor
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore
Essentially, while a business can still set its prices for products or services, the advertised price must now reflect the total cost that a consumer will pay.
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Hannah Taylor
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As we blogged about late last year, beginning July 1, 2024, California's "Honest Pricing Law" or "Hidden Fees Statute," SB 478 makes it illegal to advertise, display or offer a price for a good or service that does not include all mandatory fees or charges other than either of the following: (i) Taxes or fees imposed by a government on the transaction; or (ii) Postage or carriage charges that will be reasonably and actually incurred to ship the physical good to the consumer.

Essentially, while a business can still set its prices for products or services, the advertised price must now reflect the total cost that a consumer will pay. The law also provides for certain other limited exceptions as well (such as, allowing food delivery platforms to display restaurant menu pricing without including the platform's own charges).

This week, the California Attorney General issued a much-anticipated set of FAQs on the law, making clear that the scope covers the sale or lease of most consumer goods and services, including event tickets, accommodations, restaurants, and food delivery, and clarifying some of the industry's questions on implementation.

This should serve as a reminder to make sure your price displays and related advertising have been updated as applicable!

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.

Authors
Photo of Hannah Taylor
Hannah Taylor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
15 May 2024

With Monumental Price Transparency Law To Take Effect July 1, California AG Issues Compliance Guidance

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Contributor
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz logo
Frankfurt Kurnit provides high quality legal services to clients in many industries and disciplines worldwide. With leading practices in entertainment, advertising, IP, technology, litigation, corporate, estate planning, charitable organizations, professional responsibility and other areas — Frankfurt Kurnit helps clients face challenging legal issues and meet their goals with efficient solutions.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More