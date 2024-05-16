Amendments To The Regulations Governing The Advertising Of Goods And Services In Argentina

On April 24th, 2024, Resolution 12/2024, issued by the Secretariat of Industry and Commerce (hereinafter the "Resolution"), was published in the Official Gazette of the Argentine Republic. As stated in its own recital, the main purpose of the Resolution is to simplify the regulations governing advertisements "in such a way that they are clearer, more understandable and useful for the recipient of the information".

The Resolution emphasizes the extensive information that many times the advertising provider includes in advertisements, causing a deviation in the consumer's attention. In this regard, among others, the Resolution establishes:

Information to be included in advertisements of goods or services to undetermined potential consumers.

Form requirements to be met by the advertisements referred to in the previous point, varying according to the medium through which they are to be transmitted (graphic, television, or cinematographic and/or digital media).

Requirements to be complied with by advertisements when prices of goods or services are voluntarily advertised.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the Resolution will be sanctioned according to the guidelines of Decree No. 274/2019 of Commercial Loyalty and/or Law No. 24,240 of Consumer´s Protection. The Resolution repeals Resolution No. 915 dated December 1st, 2017.

The Resolution will become effective 30 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, that is, on May 24th, 2024.

