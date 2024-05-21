ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Listen To Episode 12 Of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show – "Telemarketing And Texting" (Podcast)

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore
Telephone and text marketing is ubiquitous these days. But those tools also pose private litigation risks and regulatory hurdles that marketers should be aware...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Episode 12 of the Ad Law Tool Kit Show, "Telemarketing and Texting," is now available. Listen here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

Telephone and text marketing is ubiquitous these days. But those tools also pose private litigation risks and regulatory hurdles that marketers should be aware of at the outset of any campaign. They involve legal and regulatory complexities, including do-not-call laws enforced by the FTC, FCC, and states.

In this episode, I talk to Venable partner Ari Rothman about how litigation often concerns consent for autodialed calls and texts. State laws may broaden rules, causing uncertainty regarding reassigned numbers.

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you and your organization identify and avoid potentially problematic advertising practices. Over the course of 12 episodes, we examine the increasingly complex regulatory landscape that governs the promotion of goods and services—from negative option marketing to copyright protection and influencer endorsements.

If you have specific questions after listening to this episode, don't hesitate to contact me or Ari to arrange a conversation. And check out more chapters of Venable's Advertising Law Tool Kit. You can also download the complete Tool Kit or bookmark the link to our e-book for quick access to these industry best practices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Shahin O. Rothermel (Venable LLP)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Listen To Episode 12 Of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show – "Telemarketing And Texting" (Podcast)

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment

Contributor

Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More