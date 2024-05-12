ARTICLE
12 May 2024

10th Circuit Decision At Odds With FTC Over ​"American Made" Claims (Podcast)

KD
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Contributor
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore
I Dig Texas and Creager Services both sell construction equipment called skid steer attachments. I Dig Texas urged customers to buy its products instead of Creager Services' products...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · 10th Circuit Decision at Odds with FTC over "American Made" Claims

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

I Dig Texas and Creager Services both sell construction equipment called skid steer attachments. I Dig Texas urged customers to buy its products instead of Creager Services' products by appealing to their sense of patriotism. I Dig Texas claimed that its products are "American Made" while its competitor's products are "110% Made in China." Creager Services didn't dig those claims and filed a lawsuit alleging, among other things, that the "American Made" claims were literally false. (It missed an opportunity to argue that a product can't be "110%" made in any location.)

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...can-made-claims

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Gonzalo E. Mon
Gonzalo E. Mon
ARTICLE
12 May 2024

10th Circuit Decision At Odds With FTC Over ​"American Made" Claims (Podcast)

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Contributor
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP logo
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP is an AmLaw 200, Chambers ranked, full-service law firm of more than 350 attorneys and other professionals. For more than 180 years, Kelley Drye has provided legal counsel carefully connected to our client’s business strategies and has measured success by the real value we create.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More